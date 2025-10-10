Azerbaijan and EU explore future prospects of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have discussed the future prospects of the Zangezur corridor and possible EU support for the development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We participated in the second meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU in Brussels. During the meeting, we discussed the future prospects of the Zangezur corridor and possible EU support for the development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure.

We also exchanged views on cooperation between our country and the EU in the fields of air, sea, and road transport, as well as existing opportunities and new initiatives to expand transport ties," he explained.

The Zangezur corridor is a transport corridor concept that was introduced following the 2020 Karabakh War. It was advocated for by Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a direct land connection between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave, passing through Armenia's southern Syunik province.

Zangezur was historically a portion of Azerbaijan. This territory was transferred to Armenia by the Bolsheviks on November 30, 1920, at the direction of the Moscow leadership. Consequently, Armenia received the residual 3,637 sq. versts of the 6,742 sq. versts of the territory, while 3,105 sq. versts remained in Azerbaijan. Consequently, the land connection between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, which was a component of it, was severed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel