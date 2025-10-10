Kazakhstan urges CIS to join forces to keep Caspian Sea afloat

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10.​ Kazakhstan invites the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to join an initiative aimed at preserving the Caspian Sea, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“We propose to unite our efforts by establishing a Regional Center for Forecasting Emergency Climate and Technogenic Situations. The rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea is a cause of serious concern. In fact, this is no longer a regional but a global problem. Therefore, we suggest joining the Interstate Program for the Conservation of Caspian Water Resources, developed under our initiative. Along with the Caspian littoral states, all interested countries and international organizations may participate in preparing this important document,” Tokayev emphasized.

The head of state noted that environmental threats, natural disasters, and man-made catastrophes pose serious risks to the sustainable development of CIS countries. Tokayev also stressed the importance of applying effective tools for early detection and prevention of such crises.

