President of Kyrgyzstan highlights CIS gains in economic stability, infrastructure dev't

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 10.​ Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted significant achievements in strengthening the socio-economic position of countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and emphasized the importance of further developing regional integration processes at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“These results overall demonstrate the effectiveness of integration mechanisms and simplified trade regimes, confirming consistent progress toward the creation of a common economic space,” Zhaparov said.

He noted that stable growth in key macroeconomic indicators, the development of infrastructure, and increased investment attractiveness in the region reflect tangible successes of CIS countries.

Zhaparov also congratulated Turkmenistan on assuming the CIS chairmanship in 2026 and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to actively participating in all integration initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the region’s peoples.

At the conclusion of the expanded session, leaders of the CIS countries signed a package of documents designed to strengthen coordination in security, economy, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation, opening new opportunities for joint development.

