Uzbekistan, Switzerland explore new chances in digitalization and regional integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Munira Aminova, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, met with Konstantin Obolensky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state and future prospects of Uzbek-Swiss cooperation, Trend reports.

Particular attention was given to the development of economic partnerships, the expansion of multilateral ties, and the strengthening of regional integration.

The officials shone a light on Switzerland’s invaluable contribution in lending a helping hand with financial and technical support for projects in Uzbekistan, covering the bases of water management, education, digitalization, and environmental protection.

The importance of continuing joint initiatives under the “Blue Peace Central Asia” program was also emphasized, along with collaboration in education, notably with the “El-Yurt Umidi” Foundation and leading Swiss universities, aimed at training qualified specialists and promoting academic exchanges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Blue Peace Central Asia (BPCA) program represents a Swiss-backed endeavor aimed at fostering transboundary hydrological collaboration among Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Its objective is to reframe water resources from a catalyst of discord into a mechanism for regional tranquility and socio-economic advancement. The initiative seeks to optimize hydrological governance via strategic political discourse, innovative technical interventions, capacity enhancement for water sector stakeholders and the youth demographic, and augmented data dissemination to promote sustainable development and regional stability.

The “El-Yurt Umidi” Foundation operates as a state-sponsored entity within Uzbekistan, dedicated to the facilitation of educational opportunities for exceptionally gifted and talented Uzbek scholars in international academic environments. It additionally enhances transnational scholarly and pragmatic collaboration by establishing a nexus among Uzbek higher education institutions and expatriate specialists. The foundation facilitates the allocation of financial aid for undergraduate, master's, and doctoral academic pursuits at international institutions, aiming to repatriate high-caliber professionals to Uzbekistan.

