Turkmenistan's Fuzuli mosque project symbolizes brotherhood of Turkic nations – Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The mosque being built in Azerbaijan’s city of Fuzuli at Turkmenistan’s initiative will serve as a powerful symbol of spiritual unity and brotherhood among Turkic nations, said the Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Gunay Efendiyeva, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Efendiyeva stressed the profound significance of the project.

“I am confident that the call to prayer from the mosque under construction in Fuzuli will echo throughout Karabakh, sending a message of Turkic unity and solidarity to the entire world,” the parliamentarian said.

Efendiyeva recalled that the initiative to build the mosque was proposed by Turkmenistan during a meeting of cultural figures in Fuzuli, with the foundation-laying ceremony held online as part of the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

She added that the noble tradition of fraternal initiatives continues: a school named after Mirza Ulugh Beg, built through Uzbekistan’s initiative, is already operating in Fuzuli, and now Turkmenistan is realizing another meaningful project.

According to Efendiyeva, the establishment of sister-city relations between Fuzuli and a Turkmen city will create further opportunities to strengthen cultural ties and organize joint events.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel