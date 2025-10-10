Turkmenistan set to carry its 2026 CIS chairmanship responsibly — President of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 10. Turkmenistan will approach its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2026 with full responsibility, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the expanded meeting of the CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The head of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the participants of the meeting for the decision to grant Turkmenistan the chairmanship of the Commonwealth, noting that this is a manifestation of respect and trust from all member states.

“We regard this as recognition of our country’s contribution to the development of the Commonwealth of Independent States. We will approach the chairmanship with full responsibility, being fully aware of the scale and level of the tasks that we will have to address together,” President Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

He noted that in the near future, Turkmenistan will develop the concept of its chairmanship in the CIS, reflecting the approaches and vision for further development of multilateral cooperation. The document will be sent to the member states through diplomatic channels.

Berdimuhamedov also stressed that Turkmenistan, in its activities, will be guided by the principles and goals laid down in the foundation of the Commonwealth, including goodwill, equality, and mutual respect among the countries.

“We are convinced that the CIS is called upon to continue serving as an important instrument of cooperation based on the goodwill of its participants, equality, and mutual respect, as well as alignment with the national interests of each country,” the president of Turkmenistan stated.

He emphasized that these principles ensure the viability and flexibility of the Commonwealth, open up new prospects for partnership, and allow the CIS to remain a significant factor in maintaining international stability and security.

In conclusion, Berdimuhamedov thanked his colleagues for their trust and expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the tasks facing the Commonwealth.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel