Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia on October 10 heard the announcement of several documents related to the cases, Trend reports.

Facts and statistical data obtained from various public agencies regarding criminal cases, civilian casualties, missing persons, as well as damage caused to civilian infrastructure, residential houses, environment, religious and cultural monuments as a result of Armenian armed forces’ attacks against the territories of Azerbaijan were announced in the court.

The announced documents included data obtained from various ministries, committees, agencies, district and city executive authorities, as well as other institutions of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses