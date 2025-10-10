Baku Dialogue delegates visit Azerbaijan's Aghdara district (PHOTO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Participants of the international conference “Joining Forces and Expanding Cooperation to Address the Issue of Missing Persons”, held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on missing persons, have begun their visit to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The trip was organized by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

As part of the conference, which runs from October 9 through 11, participants are visiting a mass grave discovered on a hill that once served as a military position near the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district, where the remains of more than 10 Azerbaijani soldiers were found.

The delegation will later travel to the city of Shusha, where they will take a walking tour and visit the Shusha Prison, a site where Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages were once held and subjected to severe torture.

Tomorrow, the participants are expected to visit the Jabrayil district as well as the Zangilan district's Aghali and Mammadbeyli villages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel