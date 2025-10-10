Azerbaijan reveals block train operations estimate for 9M2025
Azerbaijan Railways handled 296 block trains in the first nine months of 2025, including 113 transit trains. This marks a 39% increase compared to the same period last year. Containerized cargo reached 103,134 TEUs, up 20% from 86,413 in 2024.
