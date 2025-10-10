Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Tajikistan expands trade-economic cooperation under CIS presidency - Emomali Rahmon

Tajikistan Materials 10 October 2025 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan expands trade-economic cooperation under CIS presidency - Emomali Rahmon
Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10.​ Tajikistan has continued to work on expanding trade-economic cooperation within the CIS chairmanship, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a narrow meeting of the CIS heads of state in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

"We are always happy to welcome our friends and partners, with whom we share common interests and aspirations for developing cooperation. During its chairmanship of the CIS, Tajikistan, in close cooperation with member states and the Executive Committee, continued comprehensive work to effectively implement its stated goal. We held dozens of events during our chairmanship," he said.

Rahmon emphasized that strategic focus was directed towards optimizing the organization's operational efficiencies.

"Efforts persisted to enhance commercial exchange and economic collaboration while advancing transportation, logistics frameworks, and digital synergies," the Tajik president elaborated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more