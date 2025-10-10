ING predicts Azerbaijan’s GDP elevation rates until 2028

Dutch banking group ING has released its economic growth forecasts for Azerbaijan. The country’s economy is projected to grow by 1.5% in 2025, 2.8% in 2026, and 2% in 2027. ING also predicts GDP growth will remain stable in Q3 2025, accelerating to 3% in Q4.

