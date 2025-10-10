Azerbaijan unveils key microbusiness lending data for early Sep. 2025
As of September 1, 2025, loans to microbusinesses in Azerbaijan totaled 3.3 billion manat ($1.97 billion). This is up 59 million manat ($34.8 million) from August 1 and 465 million manat ($274.4 million) from the same date in 2024. The growth marks a 1.8% monthly and 16% annual increase.
