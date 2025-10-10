Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 October 2025 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10. Speaking at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “I would like to note the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. These relations are based on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, and they hold great potential for further growth.”

Latest

Latest

Read more