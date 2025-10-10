Uzbekistan schedules key WTO meeting as accession process moves forward

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. The 11th Working Party meeting on Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is scheduled for November 5–6, 2025, at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO issues Azizbek Urunov wrote on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

As per Urunov's analysis, this event will signify the sixth uninterrupted convening since the inception of 2023, with antecedent assemblies occurring in the years 2002, 2003, 2005, 2020, and 2022.



“This represents a significant benchmark in propelling our accession trajectory, and I wish to express our appreciation to WTO stakeholders for their ongoing endorsement of Uzbekistan’s membership initiatives,” Urunov articulated.



Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to finalize its World Trade Organization accession trajectory prior to the 14th Ministerial Conference, slated for 2026 in Cameroon. As of now, the nation has successfully executed 29 market access agreements and established preliminary frameworks with two further jurisdictions. Concluding the bilateral discourse necessitates consensus on stipulations with the three outstanding jurisdictions.

