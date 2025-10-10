Kazakh president highlights Middle Corridor’s role in Eurasian transport connectivity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. The East–West route and the Middle Corridor, linked with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, are turning the CIS into a unique overland bridge across Eurasia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He noted that the North–South corridor provides CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries with direct access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia.

“The recently launched Dostyk–Moynty railway line in Kazakhstan, which initiated the Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor, is designed to strengthen the transit potential of our region. But to fully unlock the transport potential of all our countries, we face the task of creating modern infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

He also proposed exploring the creation of a Unified Digital Transport and Logistics Map for the Commonwealth. It would allow us to integrate national infrastructure plans and create a coherent transport connectivity space, creating conditions to attract significant investment.

Tokayev further noted that the preparation of the concept for coordinating the main transport arteries across the CIS, initiated by Kazakhstan, is nearing completion. To manage cargo flows efficiently, reduce costs, and minimize risks, he suggested that the document should include provisions for the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

To note, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) represents a comprehensive global infrastructure development framework initiated by the People's Republic of China in 2013, aimed at catalyzing investment across a diverse portfolio of over 150 nations and multilateral entities. The Belt and Road Initiative encompasses a network of six urban development land corridors interconnected through a multifaceted array of transportation modalities, including roadways, rail systems, energy conduits, and digital frameworks, alongside the Maritime Silk Road, which is facilitated through strategic port development initiatives. The Belt and Road Initiative represents a multifaceted endeavor that intertwines geopolitical strategies with geoeconomic frameworks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel