Uzbekistan’s stock market cools in volume, heats up in transactions
In September 2025, Uzbekistan’s stock market experienced a mixed performance: while total trading volume sharply declined, the number of transactions and market capitalization showed notable growth. Key indices, including the UCI, continued to reflect steady market activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy