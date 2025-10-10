Azerbaijan rolls out red carpet for Turkmenistan’s culture days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Azerbaijan will host the Culture Days of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan share an ancient history, common roots, and cultural and spiritual values. In recent years, relations between the two countries have been developing rapidly, with growing cooperation across various cultural fields.

From October 13 through 15, Azerbaijan will host the "Culture Days of Turkmenistan," an event organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A distinguished delegation of cultural figures and artists from Turkmenistan will participate in this important cultural exchange. The program will showcase an array of Turkmen artistic expressions, including musical performances, decorative and applied arts, museum exhibitions, and culinary traditions. Additionally, a ‘Turkmen Literature Corner’ will be inaugurated at the National Library of Azerbaijan, further enriching the cultural dialogue. This event promises to make a significant contribution to deepening the bonds between the two nations and advancing cultural cooperation in the region.

