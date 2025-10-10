CIS+ set to break new ground in international cooperation, President Putin says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10.​ The CIS+ format will open up new opportunities for cooperation with other countries and organizations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a narrow meeting of the CIS heads of state in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

He expressed support to initiatives aimed at expanding international cooperation of CIS.

"Like many of those present, we support deepening contacts between the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is the purpose of the draft resolution on granting the SCO observer status within the CIS," the head of state noted.

According to Putin, such a decision will allow for the full utilization of the potential for cooperation between the two organizations – the CIS and the SCO – to strengthen security and ensure sustainable development in Eurasia.

"Indeed, it would be useful to fully utilize the potential for cooperation between the two organizations to ensure the secure and sustainable development of our countries and the entire Eurasian region," the president emphasized.

Putin also expressed support for the decision to create a new cooperation format, CIS+.

He pointed out that this initiative will give new impetus to the CIS development and expand its range of partners.

"We fundamentally support the decision being adopted today to create a new working format – CIS+. This will allow for the more active involvement of other states and international organizations in the commonwealth," the Russian leader added.

