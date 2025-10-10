Kazakhstan invites CIS nations to attend 2026 EAEU summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. Kazakhstan invites the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, which will be held by the country in 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“In 2026, Kazakhstan will chair the bodies of the EAEU. As part of this chairmanship, a series of key events, including the Eurasian Economic Forum, is planned. In this regard, I invite my esteemed colleagues, as well as representatives of the governments and business communities of the CIS countries, to take an active part in the summit’s work,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev emphasized that the forum serves as a platform to address issues shared by all member states and proposed granting it the status of a joint event between the EAEU and the CIS.

He added that the overall trade turnover among CIS countries increased by 8 percent last year, reaching about $110 billion, while Kazakhstan’s trade with CIS partners grew 1.5 times over the past five years to around $38 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel