Latvian defense minister attends Spanish national day exhibition in Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds on Thursday attended the opening of the exhibition “Six Hundred Years of Spanish History Across Four Continents in 20 Paintings by Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau,” organized by the Embassy of Spain and the Latvian War Museum, Trend reports.

The exhibition is part of a broader program of events marking Spain’s National Day celebrations in Latvia.

“Today, more than 600 Spanish soldiers are serving in Latvia as part of NATO’s multinational brigade in Ādaži, representing the second-largest allied contingent in our country. This is a symbol of trust and solidarity, showing that Spain and Latvia are united by a common goal—to defend every nation and every person within the Alliance. Our cooperation extends beyond the military sphere—it also includes culture, science, education, and public understanding of security,” Minister Sprūds said.

As part of the National Day program, the Spanish Embassy hosted a roundtable discussion at the Latvian War Museum titled “Historical Experience and Contemporary Challenges: Spain and Latvia in the Context of European Security.” The event brought together historians and political scientists from both countries and featured three thematic panels focusing on significant historical moments and present-day challenges shared by Spain and Latvia.

Commemorations will continue on Saturday, October 11, with a public ceremony at Freedom Square and its surroundings in Riga. The event will be attended by Defense Minister Sprūds, Spain’s Ambassador to Latvia Manuel Alama Orenes, and the commander of the Spanish contingent in Latvia, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Díaz Simón.

The program will include a military parade and an exhibition of military equipment, followed by a memorial ceremony honoring fallen Spanish soldiers, with a wreath-laying and flower tribute at the Freedom Monument.

After the parade, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy traditional Spanish paella prepared by the Spanish Army field kitchen.

“It is a great honor to celebrate our National Day at the Freedom Monument, such an important symbol for Latvia. We want to show the Latvian people Spain’s contribution to our shared security and defense and to bring our military personnel closer to the local community on this special day,” Ambassador Orenes said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel