Azneft signs Memorandum of Understanding with Singaporean companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azneft Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Singaporean companies Kranji Solution and MySep Pte, Trend reports via Azneft.

The document was signed by Chief Engineer and First Deputy General Director of Azneft Tofig Heydarov, Technical Director of Kranji Solution Michel van Vorselen, and Head of MySep Pte Guy Hellinx.

According to the agreement, the separators operating in the gas gathering and transportation system of the oil and gas production departments included in the structure of Azneft will be modernized in accordance with the existing regimes, and 10 employees will be trained in the field.

As a result, the design of the separators, troubleshooting, compliance, and power increase checks will be carried out independently by our local specialists, and the risks of complications in the gathering and transportation systems will be minimized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel