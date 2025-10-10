Next wave of ex-IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district villages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ A new group of families displaced by the conflict has been resettled in the Ballija and Tazabina villages of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, as part of the government’s ongoing Great Return program to territories liberated from occupation, carried out under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The families had been living in temporary accommodations such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country before being moved to their new homes this week. In this phase, 15 families comprising 53 people were resettled in Ballija village, while 28 families totaling 126 people moved to Tezebine.

The returnees expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for what they described as strong state support during the resettlement process.

They also voiced appreciation for the Azerbaijani Army and the soldiers who took part in liberating the lands, offering prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in the effort.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel