Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan projects cement unity among Turkic nations – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The construction of a mosque in Azerbaijan, initiated by Turkmenistan, is a vivid symbol of the unity and solidarity of the Turkic peoples, Türkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a media briefing dedicated to the groundbreaking ceremony of a mosque in Azerbaijan’s city of Fuzuli.

“Can there be anything more meaningful than when one brotherly country gives another brotherly country a mosque, built in front of everyone's eyes, in the spirit of unity and solidarity? This is fully in line with the teachings of our ancestors, Ahmet Yessavi,” the ambassador emphasized.

Akgün noted that strengthening spiritual and cultural values, developing infrastructure, and supporting education have always been important principles of the Turkic world. “Create, develop, open your hearts, show justice, bring joy wherever you go,” he recalled the legacy of Ahmed Yesevi.

According to the diplomat, the joint initiatives of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan demonstrate not only the brotherhood of peoples but also their commitment to working together to preserve the cultural values and spiritual heritage of the region.