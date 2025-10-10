Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports show uptick in 9M2025
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports reached $2.6 billion in January–September 2025, marking a 7.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Food product exports rose by 20.5 percent to $841.4 million. Combined agricultural and agri-industrial exports grew by 19.2 percent, totaling $900.2 million.
