CIDC-2025 delegates explore frontlines of cybersecurity at exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)

​CIDC-2025 tədbirinin rəsmiləri kibertəhlükəsizlik sərgisi ilə tanış olublar (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Officials and participants of the "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge – CIDC-2025" (CIDC-2025) international cyber festival toured the cybersecurity exhibition on the second day of the event at the Baku Congress Center, Trend reports.

Government representatives, including Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the State Security Service Lieutenant General Hasan Mansurov, and Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the State Security Service Davud Rustamov, familiarized themselves with the cybersecurity solutions presented at the festival.

This year’s exhibition featured 41 local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies in information security, risk management, and network protection. Visitors also had the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, quizzes, and mid-competition activities.

