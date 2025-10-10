Azerbaijan sets new trial date for Armenians facing grave war crime charges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The date has been announced for the next public hearing in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkadiy Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes, Trend reports.

At the trial in the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and comprising Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter for their language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

