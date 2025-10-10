OTS becomes powerful factor in regional stability, Azerbaijani MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Organization of Turkic States is becoming a powerful factor in regional stability and a symbol of spiritual unity, Azerbaijani Parliament deputy and head of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Tanzila Rustamkhanli said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a briefing on the construction of a mosque in Fuzuli.

Rustamkhanli noted that the Turkic world has come a long way to achieve its current level of unity, and it is political will and mutual trust that have made the rapprochement of the brotherly countries possible.

“Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh war is a victory for the entire Turkic world,” the deputy stressed.

The official expressed special gratitude to Turkmenistan for its active participation in the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala and for the initiative to build a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, calling this step a strong message to the world about the solidarity of the Turkic peoples.

“Laying the foundation stone of the mosque is not just a religious event, but a symbol of spiritual and cultural unity. With this step, Turkmenistan has shown the whole world the power of brotherhood and the common values of the Turkic states,” she said.

According to the deputy, today the Turkic states are forming a new center of power, combining the historical, cultural, and economic potential of the region.