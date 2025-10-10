Uzbekistan, EU officials discuss regional issues and future collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Trend reports, citing the official social media of the Head of the Presidential Administration.

“During the discussion, we touched upon both global and regional issues, paying special attention to Central Asia. It was noted that despite the complex geopolitical situation, cooperation between our regions continues to develop,” Mirziyoyeva stated.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Ms. Kallas for the open and substantive conversation. I look forward to taking further steps to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between Uzbekistan and the European Union,” she added.

To note, the ties between the European Union and the Republic of Uzbekistan have been progressively evolving since its independence in 1991. The European Union's relations with Uzbekistan are integrated within the periodically assessed EU and Central Asia Strategy for a New Partnership, which delineates the overarching cooperation goals, policy measures, and priority areas for the EU's involvement in Central Asia.



The Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between the EU and the Republic of Uzbekistan, effective since 1999, established a foundation for an expanded bilateral engagement. The PCA encompasses political dialogue, trade in goods, business and investment, protection of intellectual, industrial, and commercial property, legislative cooperation, economic collaboration, cooperation regarding democracy and human rights, prevention of illegal activities, cultural cooperation, and financial collaboration in technical assistance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel