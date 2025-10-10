ING discloses price outlook on precious metals until 2027

ING forecasts 2025 prices at $3,128 per unit for gold, $39 for silver, $2,615 per ton for aluminum, and $2,840 per ton for zinc. In 2026, prices rise to $4,150 for gold, $49.75 for silver, $2,738 for aluminum, and $2,938 for zinc. For Q3 and Q4 2025, gold is $3,400 and $4,000, silver $38 and $49, aluminum $2,600 and $2,750, zinc $2,780 and $3,000.

