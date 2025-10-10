Azerbaijan’s trade with OTS nations exceeds prior peaks in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with member states of the Turkic Council (OTS) reached $4.73 billion from January through August 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this metric indicates a growth trajectory of 5 percent, equating to an increment of $226.3 million, relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year.



Furthermore, the nation’s commercial exchanges with OTS member jurisdictions constituted 14.7 percent of Azerbaijan’s aggregate foreign trade within the specified timeframe.

To note, Azerbaijan’s trade with Türkiye fell by 7.9 percent to $3.8 billion, while trade with Kyrgyzstan more than doubled to $53.4 million. Trade with Kazakhstan grew 3.2-fold to $548 million, and trade with Uzbekistan more than doubled (2.1 times) to $292 million.

Azerbaijan exported crude oil and crude oil products worth $30.3 million to Türkiye, totaling 65,400 tons, alongside non-oil products valued at $394.5 million in the first eight months of the year. Kazakhstan imported non-oil products worth $65.7 million, and Uzbekistan imported $43.2 million worth. No significant exports to other member states were recorded during the period.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was established on October 3, 2009, following the signing of the "Nakhchivan Agreement" at the summit held in Nakhchivan. Originally named the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), the organization adopted its current name in 2021 and continues its activities under the title Organization of Turkic States.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the four founding members, and the organization currently comprises five member states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status within the organization.