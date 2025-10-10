Azerbaijan's socio-economic achievements highlighted at UN General Assembly meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan implements regular measures aimed at improving the well-being of its citizens, their social protection, and their standard of living, said Shahriyar Hajiyev First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations at the Third Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Mr. Chair,

Continuous social development is essential for the effective enjoyment of human rights by all individuals in society. Azerbaijan implements regular measures aimed at improving the well-being of its citizens, their social protection, and their standard of living.

In this regard, we would like to emphasise that the policy programme entitled “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” approved by the President of Azerbaijan, envisages comprehensive measures aligned with established national priorities.

By submitting its fourth National Voluntary Review in 2024, Azerbaijan provided comprehensive information on its national commitments from 2021 to 2024, demonstrating progress toward achieving the SDGs outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

We would also like to note that, as a result of socio-economic policies implemented over the past decade, the monthly minimum wage has increased 3.3 times, and the minimum pension amount has increased 2.4 times. At the same time, efforts to eradicate poverty continue, and its current rate stands at around 5 per cent.

Azerbaijan has also made remarkable progress in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction over recent years. The Government’s priorities for this process in the conflict-affected territories include demining, infrastructure development, economic and social recovery, and environmental sustainability. Recognising the urgent need for mine action—covering demining, explosive ordnance risk education, and victim support—Azerbaijan has adopted a national SDG 18 dedicated to mine action.

Unfortunately, post-conflict mine victims in Azerbaijan are rising and have reached 409 since November 2020, requiring enhanced accountability and adequate international assistance in this field.

Mr. Chair,

Regarding the report of the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, submitted under agenda item 25 titled “Older persons in armed conflict and peacebuilding,” it is pertinent to stress that the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, including the recognition and use of geographical names established by legitimate and competent national authorities, is an absolute imperative.

We emphasise that special procedures mandate-holders should be guided by the aims and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Furthermore, it is incumbent upon mandate-holders to exercise their functions in strict accordance with their mandate, and the information they present should be reliable and cross-checked, in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 5/2, titled “Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate-holders,” adopted on 18 June 2007.

Thank you," said Hajiyev.