Estonia and Greece emphasize unity on European security and cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. On October 8, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna met in Tallinn with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis, who was on an official visit to Estonia, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations, European security, and efforts to increase accountability for ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Minister Tsahkna emphasized that as European Union border states, Estonia and Greece share a similar understanding of current security challenges.

“At a time when our neighboring regions are facing growing instability, strengthening our defense capabilities is of utmost importance. We must continue to increase defense spending to reinforce NATO’s eastern and southeastern flanks—on land, at sea, and in the air,” Tsahkna said.

The Estonian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to his Greek counterpart for support during NATO Article 4 consultations and at the extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council held in September, convened following serious airspace violations near Estonia.

“Estonia and Greece stand firmly for the principles of international law, upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Greece is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council until 2026,” Tsahkna underlined.

Discussing the situation in Ukraine, Minister Tsahkna highlighted the need to maintain strong political and economic pressure in response to ongoing hostilities.

“To curb the machinery of war, the European Union should swiftly adopt its 19th sanctions package, including additional measures targeting covert maritime networks and restricting the export of fossil fuels,” he said.

The ministers also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, digital development, and tourism.

