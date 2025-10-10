Global cryptocurrency market discloses its fresh valuation indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.
The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.35 percent in the last week, to $121,636.
In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 2.48 percent over the last week, landing at $4,371.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:
|
Name
|
Value
|
Change in the last week, %
|
Bitcoin
|
$121,636
|
+1.35
|
Ethereum
|
$4,371
|
-2.48
|
Tether USDt
|
$1.0004
|
-0.02
|
XRP
|
$2.8239
|
-6.48
|
Solana
|
$222.022
|
-4.11
|
BNB
|
$1,277
|
+16.09
|
USDC
|
$0.9996
|
+0.02
|
Dogecoin
|
$0.251622
|
-2.1
|
Cardano
|
$0.8197
|
-4.57
|
TRON
|
$0.335919
|
-2.17
|
Hyperliquid
|
$44.0023
|
-12.22
The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.
