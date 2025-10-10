Global cryptocurrency market discloses its fresh valuation indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.35 percent in the last week, to $121,636.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 2.48 percent over the last week, landing at $4,371.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name Value Change in the last week, % Bitcoin $121,636 +1.35 Ethereum $4,371 -2.48 Tether USDt $1.0004 -0.02 XRP $2.8239 -6.48 Solana $222.022 -4.11 BNB $1,277 +16.09 USDC $0.9996 +0.02 Dogecoin $0.251622 -2.1 Cardano $0.8197 -4.57 TRON $0.335919 -2.17 Hyperliquid $44.0023 -12.22

The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.

