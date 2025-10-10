Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Global cryptocurrency market discloses its fresh valuation indicators

Economy Materials 10 October 2025 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
Global cryptocurrency market discloses its fresh valuation indicators

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.35 percent in the last week, to $121,636.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 2.48 percent over the last week, landing at $4,371.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name

Value

Change in the last week, %

Bitcoin

$121,636

+1.35

Ethereum

$4,371

-2.48

Tether USDt

$1.0004

-0.02

XRP

$2.8239

-6.48

Solana

$222.022

-4.11

BNB

$1,277

+16.09

USDC

$0.9996

+0.02

Dogecoin

$0.251622

-2.1

Cardano

$0.8197

-4.57

TRON

$0.335919

-2.17

Hyperliquid

$44.0023

-12.22

The inaugural cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched as open-source software in 2009. As of June 2023, the marketplace contained over 25,000 cryptocurrencies, with more than 40 possessing a market capitalization over $1 billion. By April 2025, the anticipated market capitalization of cryptocurrency reached $2.76 trillion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more