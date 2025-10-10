Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set stage for business support with soft financing efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have held discussions on supporting business entities through concessional financial mechanisms, focusing on strengthening collaboration between the two countries, Trend reports via the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund with representatives from Kazakhstan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund (DAMU). The participants reviewed ongoing efforts to provide concessional financial support to businesses.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the work carried out under the framework of a previously signed memorandum and discussed prospects for further cooperation between the two institutions.

