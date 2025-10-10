Kazakhstan proposes minting CIS-covered unified digital transport and logistics map

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. Kazakhstan has proposed exploring the possibility of creating a Unified Digital Transport and Logistics Map for the CIS, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while speaking at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“It would allow us to integrate national infrastructure plans and create a coherent space of transport connectivity, providing conditions for attracting significant investment,” he noted.

Tokayev also highlighted that the preparation of the concept for coordinating the main transport arteries across the CIS, initiated by Kazakhstan, is nearing completion. To manage cargo flows effectively, reduce costs, and minimize risks, he suggested that the document should include provisions for the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

According to him, fully realizing the transport potential of all our countries requires the creation of modern, high-capacity infrastructure.

