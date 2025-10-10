Azerbaijan sees growth in nationwide average monthly salaries

As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's salaried workforce reached 1.76 million, with 855,300 in the public sector and 909,600 in the private sector. A significant 19 percent worked in trade and vehicle repair, while 18.3 percent were in education. The average monthly salary for employees increased by 9.7 percent to 1,093 manat ($640) from January to August 2025.

