Azerbaijani MFA backs Gaza ceasefire, hails peacemaking strides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ We welcome the agreement reached on Gaza that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and pave the way for the release of hostages and prisoners, and for the unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

"We hope all the phases of the agreement will be duly implemented, and intensify efforts for a just and lasting peace in the region.

We commend the mediation by the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt toward this outcome," the statement reads.