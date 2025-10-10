Azerbaijan’s legal wheels keep turning in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Evidence of torture of Azerbaijani prisoners by the Armenian armed forces was demonstrated during the open criminal trial against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes, Trend reports.

At the trial in the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and comprising Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter for their language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

