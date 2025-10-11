Iranian ambassador shares his long dream to visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 11. I dreamed to visit now-liberated lands of Azerbaijan 27 years ago, Iranian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchiliou, visiting Zangilan together with participants of the international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons" within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, told Trend.

"It has been more than three months since I arrived in Baku and started my mission. This international conference was organized on missing persons. It's truly a very important issue so that the situation of those who went missing as a result of the conflict can be clarified and their families can know what happened to them. Families are waiting to hear about the fate of their loved ones," he said.

The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people that finally, after 30 years, the occupied lands have been liberated and the country's sovereignty has been restored. I have worked in Baku in the past.

As many as 27 years ago, I was looking at Karabakh. I thought, will I ever be in these now liberated places again? I'm very happy that my dream has come true. Once again, I congratulate the people and state of Azerbaijan on this great achievement," Demirchilou added.

