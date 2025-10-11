EBRD provides loan to Ipak Yuli Bank to support MSMEs in Uzbekistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved significant financing for Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank to support the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This funding aims to boost the country’s private sector development and foster sustainable economic growth.

