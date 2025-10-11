EBRD provides loan to Ipak Yuli Bank to support MSMEs in Uzbekistan
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved significant financing for Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank to support the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This funding aims to boost the country’s private sector development and foster sustainable economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy