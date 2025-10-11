Georgia, GCC move toward free trade agreement talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze met with Raja Al-Marzouqi, Head of the Negotiation Team of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during his working visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening trade and economic ties between Georgia and GCC member states, with particular attention to the possibility of launching negotiations on a free trade agreement.

According to Arveladze, deepening trade relations with GCC countries is a key priority of Georgia’s economic policy. “The Gulf Cooperation Council member states represent a strategic market for Georgian exports. They are well acquainted with Georgia and its economic potential. Our country maintains direct air connections with most GCC countries and continues to see growing tourist flows. The example of the United Arab Emirates, with which we have already signed an economic cooperation agreement, demonstrates that enhanced cooperation with other GCC states will bring tangible results and open new opportunities for economic partnership,” he said.

The meeting also outlined next steps for bilateral engagement. A GCC mission is expected to visit Georgia on December 2 for expert-level consultations, which will serve as a basis for formal negotiations. Both sides expressed readiness to conclude the consultations by January 2026.

If the consultations proceed successfully and receive a positive political endorsement from GCC member states, negotiations on the free trade agreement could begin in the first half of next year.

The meeting was also attended by Zviad Barkaya, Deputy Head of the Georgian Government Administration, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili, and Georgia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Nikoloz Revazishvili.