Bosnia actively utilizes EU instruments to advance membership path (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Deputy Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Josip Brkić, participated on October 9–10, 2025, in Szeged, Hungary, at a meeting of Western Balkan and Hungarian ministers, held in the format of ministers for European affairs and chief advisors (Sherpa), Trend reports.

During the plenary session titled Multiannual Financial Framework and the Accession of the Western Balkans, Deputy Minister Brkić emphasized the importance of the European Union’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), not only as a financial but also as a political instrument that clearly outlines the EU’s future priorities, particularly in the areas of foreign relations and enlargement. He added that Bosnia and Herzegovina, as a candidate country, remains committed to fulfilling its obligations in order to gain access to EU funds, which are of great importance for its further progress.

He also highlighted the Western Balkans Growth Plan, which provides an additional €6 billion in support for implementing reforms and investments in the Western Balkan countries. He stressed that Bosnia and Herzegovina recognizes the strategic importance of this plan and sees it as an opportunity to accelerate its European path.

In this context, he recalled that the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina has adopted the Reform Agenda and the list of reforms, representing a concrete step toward more effective use of available EU resources on the country’s European path. He also emphasized the significance of the new EU Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2034 as a strategic response to the geopolitical situation, aiming to strengthen European sovereignty, increase competitiveness, and build resilience.

During the plenary session, Deputy Minister Brkić stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomes the fact that enlargement policy and external action remain among the EU’s key priorities. He noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina, as a candidate country, actively utilizes available EU funds and instruments to implement reforms and fulfill obligations that bring it closer to membership. He emphasized that this focus on enlargement policy further promotes reforms within Bosnia and Herzegovina and confirms the shared commitment to the region’s European perspective, which is both achievable and concrete.