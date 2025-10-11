International conference participants visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The participants of the international conference "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons" have begun their visit to Zangilan within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The conference participants arrived in the liberated Zangilan district as part of their visit to the liberated territories.

During their visit to the district, the conference participants visited the "ZAFAR" monument in the reconstructed Aghali village.

The participants of the visit got acquainted with the conditions created for the return of the population in the village.

Yesterday, in the first half of the day, the conference participants also got acquainted with the mass grave discovered in Balligaya village of the Aghdara district, and the former Shusha jail where Azerbaijani prisoners of war had been kept during Armenian occupation.

