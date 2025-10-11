Azerbaijani science & education trade union and Push30 joint project to benefit students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The Azerbaijani Trade Union of Science and Education Workers and Push30 company's joint project will also benefit students, Mirza Jafarizade, the union's deputy chairman, said at the project's presentation ceremony today, Trend reports.

According to him, the main goal of the project is to promote a healthy lifestyle among employees working in the field of science and education and students studying in higher education institutions.

He noted that within the framework of the project, participants will have the opportunity to engage in sports and spend their free time effectively.

"This is an important social initiative that serves the health of education employees and students. Not only teachers and education workers, but also students will be able to benefit from the project. Within the framework of the PUSH-30 project, the organizers will provide them with preferential conditions," the official explained.

He also said that currently, the project is planned to cover 3,000 people at the initial stage. However, this number is expected to grow in the future.

"Participants who join the project will encourage others, which will create conditions for expanding the scale of the project," Jafarizade added.

