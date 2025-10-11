Turkmenistan, UAE cement trade ties at Sharjah Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. The Turkmen delegation, led by Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation within the framework of the Turkmenistan-UAE Business Forum, held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The event was organized jointly with SCCI, with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE and the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, bringing together representatives from government agencies and the private sectors of both countries.

In his remarks, Mergen Gurdov emphasized that the high-level political dialogue between Turkmenistan and the UAE has created favorable conditions for expanding trade and investment ties. He reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to economic diversification and attracting foreign investment. SCCI Chairman Abdullah Sultan Al Owais expressed readiness to support Turkmen businesses entering the UAE market.

The forum featured presentations on investment opportunities in the UAE, as well as projects from Turkmen entrepreneurs in the fields of industry, agriculture, energy, and logistics. An exhibition of Turkmen goods - including food products, textiles, and construction materials - was also organized, alongside bilateral business meetings.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation visited a permanent exhibition of industrial goods in Sharjah, reviewed the activities of local enterprises, and was informed about current trends in the industrial sector of the UAE.