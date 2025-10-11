Azerbaijan rolls out Push30 pilot hand-in-hand with education trade union (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The Trade Union of Science and Education Workers and Push30 – Pilot Project presentation ceremony is being held, Trend reports.

The event is taking place under the slogan "Healthy teacher – the founder of a healthy future".

The main goal of the pilot project jointly implemented by the Trade Union of Science and Education Workers (TUES) and Push30 is to encourage Azerbaijani scientists and education workers to lead a healthy life, increase their interest in sports, and strengthen the culture of health among the educational community.

Within the framework of the project, 3,000 educators who are members of TUES are offered "Standard" and "Plus" Push30 subscriptions on special preferential terms.

The event is attended by the leadership and representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education, the leadership of the Trade Union of Science and Education Workers, the leaders of the Push30 company, teachers and administrative staff of educational institutions, and media representatives.

