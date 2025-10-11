Uzbekistan, Sweden explore new frontiers in trade and economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 11. A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Olimjon Abdullaev, held a meeting in Stockholm with Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

Minister Dousa noted that Swedish delegations visiting Uzbekistan this year returned with highly positive impressions. He emphasized that, thanks to the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan and its open foreign policy, including efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and deepen ties with the European Union, the country’s significance for Sweden continues to grow.

Meanwhile, in January 2025, Sweden exported goods worth approximately $760,000 to Uzbekistan, reflecting a sharp 65.6 percent decline compared to January 2024, when exports totaled around $2.2 million. Over the past five years, trade between the two countries has decreased at an average annual rate of 1.35 percent.