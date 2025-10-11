Uzbekistan, DP World reveal details of new multimodal logistics terminal project

Photo: Governmentтof Dubai

DP World has partnered with Tashkent Invest to develop a cutting-edge multimodal logistics terminal near Uzbekistan’s capital. The joint venture aims to enhance regional trade and connectivity by creating a modern transport hub designed to streamline cargo movement across Central Asia. This article reveals the key details of the project, including its strategic location, development phases, and expected impact on Uzbekistan’s economy.

