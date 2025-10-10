Azerbaijan divulges nationwide inflation performance for September 2025
In September 2025, Azerbaijan’s CPI rose by 5.7 percent year-on-year: food 7.9 percent, non-food 2.4 percent, services 5.3 percent. Monthly growth was 1.1 percent: food 1.8 percent, non-food 0.5 percent, services 0.6 percent. January–September inflation reached 5.7 percent overall, with food at 6.7 percent, non-food 2.6 percent, and services 6.8 percent.
