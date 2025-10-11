Uzbekistan sets trade in motion with new CASCA+ container shipments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Uzbekistan's Uztemiryulkonteyner JSC has successfully carried out another round of multimodal cargo shipments to Eastern European countries as part of its ongoing expansion of container transport along the Uzbekistan–Europe route, Trend reports.

The company organized the shipment of urea in containers from the Sergeli logistics center to seaports in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria.

A train consisting of 39 forty-foot containers is traveling via the CASCA+ route, transiting through the Georgian port of Poti, with final destinations at the ports of Burgas (Bulgaria), Piraeus (Greece), as well as Naples and La Spezia (Italy). The average transit time is estimated at 25–30 days.

These transport operations contribute to strengthening the company’s export potential and advancing sustainable logistics ties between Uzbekistan and European countries.

The project also aims to improve the efficiency of delivering Uzbek products to global markets by providing faster, safer, and more competitive transportation solutions.

The CASCA+ transport corridor represents a strategic, multimodal nexus facilitating interconnectivity among Asia-Pacific nations, encompassing China, via Central Asian states (Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the South Caucasus region (Azerbaijan and Georgia), and the Anatolian expanse in Türkiye, ultimately extending to the European continent. The "plus" denotes its adaptive and versatile framework, facilitating the integration of additional stakeholders and striving to enhance the efficacy and competitiveness of the Eurasian logistics corridor for commodities. This initiative encompasses the collaborative engagement of railway administrations across these nations, facilitating the synergistic integration of rail, maritime, and terrestrial transport modalities.